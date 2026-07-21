Gavin Adcock Gives Morgan Wallen an Unforgettable Tour Gift

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Country music tours often come with an unspoken tradition: When a headliner wraps up a tour, they typically give a gift to the opening act as a thank-you for joining them on the road. But Gavin Adcock decided to flip the script.

After opening for Morgan Wallen, Adcock surprised the country superstar with a truly unforgettable gift—Rufus, a one-of-a-kind taxidermied creation made from a combination of different animal parts.

While Wallen is certainly in a position to buy just about anything he wants, Adcock’s unusual gift proved that the thought behind a present can mean more than its price tag. The unexpected gesture reportedly delighted Wallen and offered a memorable way for Adcock to show his appreciation after sharing the road with one of country music’s biggest stars.

Adcock’s decision to give the headliner a gift also highlighted the camaraderie that can develop between artists during a long tour. From countless shows and hours spent traveling to the unique experiences that come with life on the road, touring can create lasting connections between performers.

And in this case, Adcock’s unconventional surprise ensured that Morgan Wallen would have a tour memento unlike anything else in his collection. Rufus may be an unusual gift, but the gesture added a personal and memorable touch to the artists’ time together on the road.

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