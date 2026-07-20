Bunnie Xo, Jelly Roll Finalize Divorce

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Bunnie Xo is giving fans a closer look at the lavish Tennessee home she built with Jelly Roll during their marriage.

The social media personality recently shared a tour of the sprawling estate, highlighting some of the home’s standout features, including an oversized closet, a dedicated shoe room, and a glamorous glam room.

Although the home was built during her marriage to Jelly Roll, Bunnie Xo will keep the property following the couple’s divorce. Their settlement also addresses shared assets, including homes, vehicles, and intellectual property, with Jelly Roll reportedly making a one-time confidential payment to Bunnie Xo.

Despite the end of their marriage, the couple has said they plan to continue co-parenting and are expecting to welcome a child together via surrogate.

Bunnie Xo’s home tour offers fans a glimpse into the luxurious lifestyle she has built, while also marking a new chapter in her life following her split from Jelly Roll.