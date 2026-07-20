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Country stars that are helping break the stigma around mental health

Country stars are breaking the mental health stigma. Discover how these stars are advocating for mental health awareness. Read more to learn about their impact!

Published on July 20, 2026

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Country stars that are helping break mental health stigma
Unsplash.com royalty-free image #Y6AZFmN1MGY, ‘mental health words in scrabble letters’ uploaded by Greg Rosenke (https://unsplash.com/@greg_rosenke), retrieved from https://unsplash.com/photos/a-set-of-wooden-blocks-spelling-the-word-mental-Y6AZFmN1MGY on July 17th, 2026. License details available at https://unsplash.com/license – image is licensed under the Unsplash License

The country singers are fighting mental health stigma by sharing their personal experiences in dealing with therapy, trauma, substance use disorders, and distressing thoughts in public. The fact is that fame does not protect from suffering, and seeking help is an act of self-care.

The situation is serious. According to National Alliance on Mental Illness data, only 52.1 percent of American adults with mental illness got any kind of treatment in 2024. A recognizable voice can make someone feel comfortable discussing a sensitive topic.

Country music mental health stories are often expressed in the form of songs and interviews. These artists are sharing their healing stories with their fans.

Kelsea Ballerini Turns Pain Into Honest Music

Kelsea Ballerini has spoken about the trauma of seeing a school shooting when she was young. After that, she addressed her trauma through therapy and writing poetry. Ballerini illustrates the fact that the trauma stays even when the stressful situation passes.

In 2025, she released her song called “Check on Your Friends,” which addresses the topic of concealed pain. During the performance of that song at a Nashville event, Ballerini became very emotional. That made mental wellness advocacy very personal for her.

Jelly Roll Makes Recovery Part of His Story

Jelly Roll usually shares his experience of addiction and depression in addition to the years he spent in jail. The song “Save Me” is just one of many examples of turning shame into the true story of his struggles. He promotes second chances without making recovery seem easy.

People who need professional help have a chance to receive it privately. For example, services like Formative Psychological Services in Chicago provide online therapy. Jelly Roll’s openness might encourage the listener to visit these resources.

Luke Combs Names a Misunderstood Form of OCD

The country singer Luke Combs has been living with obsessive-compulsive disorder since his early teens. He talks about intrusive thoughts that can consume a person. This breaks the stereotype of OCD as a disease of organization.

While giving an interview for TV in 2025, Combs said that acceptance of the thoughts reduces their power. He also told young people with OCD that a full life is possible. Luke’s detailed story is breaking mental health barriers.

Carly Pearce Speaks Clearly About Anxiety

Carly Pearce admitted in 2025 that she has suffered from anxiety and OCD since childhood. She remembered obsessive checks of her backpack and fears of storms. It was revealed in therapy that the patterns appeared way earlier than her public divorce.

She shared all these details on Bunnie Xo’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast. Open discussions like these help to give listeners words to describe their experience.

Country Stars Help End the Mental Health Stigma

These country stars’ mental health stories involve different illnesses, but have the same goal.

None of these stories can substitute for professional help, but they can open doors to it. Each truthful interview or lyric makes mental health stigma unsustainable. This change gives people permission to speak about their experience before it becomes a crisis.

Read more about your favorite country stars on our website.

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