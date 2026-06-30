Jordan Davis Has Run In With Border Patrol

Source: BRIDGET BENNETT / Getty

Country star Jordan Davis is proving once again that he’s got a great sense of humor.

Following a run of performances in Canada, Davis shared a playful post on social media that quickly caught fans’ attention. Alongside photos from his trip north of the border, the “Buy Dirt” singer joked, “Keeping the borders safe… one Jordan Davis at a time. Much love Canada.”

The tongue-in-cheek caption appears to poke fun at crossing the U.S.-Canada border while also showing appreciation for his Canadian fans after a successful weekend of shows. Davis recently performed at The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor, one of several Canadian stops on his tour.

Fans filled the comments with laughing emojis and messages thanking the country singer for making the trip across the border. The lighthearted post is the latest example of Davis’ relatable online personality, where he often mixes family life, life on the road, and behind-the-scenes moments with plenty of humor.

The Canadian dates come during a busy stretch for Davis as he continues touring in support of his latest music while balancing life as a husband and father of four. His current album, Learn the Hard Way, continues to fuel his live setlist as he travels across North America.

Whether he’s delivering chart-topping country hits or cracking jokes on Instagram, Jordan Davis continues to remind fans why he’s become one of country music’s most likable stars. And judging by his latest post, Canada is always happy to welcome him back.

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