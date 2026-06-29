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Alan Jackson’s Performs ‘Remember When’ For Final Time – Lyrics

The moment came Saturday night during Jackson's Last Call: One More for the Road — The Finale concert in Nashville, a sold-out celebration of nearly four decades of true country music.

Published on June 29, 2026

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  • 'Remember When' is a beloved, time-spanning love song that has resonated with couples for over 20 years.
  • The song holds deep personal meaning for Jackson, reflecting his own long-lasting marriage and high school sweetheart.
  • Jackson's final live performance of the song was an emotional, career-defining moment for the country music legend and his devoted fans.
39th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards - Show
Source: Ron Wolfson / Getty

Alan Jackson’s Performs ‘Remember When’ For Final Time – Lyrics

There wasn’t a dry eye in Nissan Stadium when Alan Jackson stepped to the microphone and delivered what would be his final live performance of “Remember When”, one of the most beloved songs of his legendary career.

The moment came Saturday night during Jackson’s Last Call: One More for the Road — The Finale concert in Nashville, a sold-out celebration of nearly four decades of true country music. With more than 50,000 fans packed into the stadium, the song hit differently knowing it would be the last time Jackson would ever sing it from a stage.

Released in 2003, “Remember When” is a tender, time-spanning love song that traces the arc of a lifetime shared with someone from young love and raising children to growing old together. It’s the kind of song that feels personal to everyone who hears it, a quiet masterpiece that has soundtracked anniversaries, weddings, and quiet moments between couples for over 20 years.

RELATED | 18 Patriotic Moments Throughout Country Music History

For Jackson, the song carries even deeper meaning. Just two days before the finale, he released a cover of Orleans’ “Still the One” as a tribute to his wife and high school sweetheart Denise, a fitting reminder that the love at the heart of “Remember When” has always been rooted in his own life.

Watch a recent perfomance below from the 60th Academy of Country Music in 2025 of the beautiful song followed by the lyrics.

“Remember When”

Remember when
I was young and so were you
And time stood still and love was all we knew
You were the first, so was I
We made love and then you cried
Remember when

Remember when
We vowed the vows and walked the walk
Gave our hearts, made the start, and it was hard
We lived and learned life threw curves
There was joy, there was hurt
Remember when

Remember when
Old ones died and new were born
And life was changed, disassembled, rearranged
We came together, fell apart
And broke each other’s hearts
Remember when

Remember when
The sound of little feet was the music
We danced to week to week
Brought back the love, we found trust
Vowed we’d never give it up
Remember when

Remember when
Thirty seemed so old now lookin’ back
It’s just a steppin’ stone
To where we are, where we’ve been
Said we’d do it all again
Remember when

Remember when
We said when we turned gray
When the children grow up and move away
We won’t be sad, we’ll be glad
For all the life we’ve had
And we’ll remember when

Remember when
Remember when

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