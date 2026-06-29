'Remember When' is a beloved, time-spanning love song that has resonated with couples for over 20 years.

The song holds deep personal meaning for Jackson, reflecting his own long-lasting marriage and high school sweetheart.

Jackson's final live performance of the song was an emotional, career-defining moment for the country music legend and his devoted fans.

Source: Ron Wolfson / Getty

Alan Jackson’s Performs ‘Remember When’ For Final Time – Lyrics

There wasn’t a dry eye in Nissan Stadium when Alan Jackson stepped to the microphone and delivered what would be his final live performance of “Remember When”, one of the most beloved songs of his legendary career.

The moment came Saturday night during Jackson’s Last Call: One More for the Road — The Finale concert in Nashville, a sold-out celebration of nearly four decades of true country music. With more than 50,000 fans packed into the stadium, the song hit differently knowing it would be the last time Jackson would ever sing it from a stage.

Released in 2003, “Remember When” is a tender, time-spanning love song that traces the arc of a lifetime shared with someone from young love and raising children to growing old together. It’s the kind of song that feels personal to everyone who hears it, a quiet masterpiece that has soundtracked anniversaries, weddings, and quiet moments between couples for over 20 years.

RELATED | 18 Patriotic Moments Throughout Country Music History

For Jackson, the song carries even deeper meaning. Just two days before the finale, he released a cover of Orleans’ “Still the One” as a tribute to his wife and high school sweetheart Denise, a fitting reminder that the love at the heart of “Remember When” has always been rooted in his own life.

Love Country 97.1 HANK FM? Get more! Join the Country 97.1 HANK FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Watch a recent perfomance below from the 60th Academy of Country Music in 2025 of the beautiful song followed by the lyrics.

“Remember When”

Remember when

I was young and so were you

And time stood still and love was all we knew

You were the first, so was I

We made love and then you cried

Remember when

Remember when

We vowed the vows and walked the walk

Gave our hearts, made the start, and it was hard

We lived and learned life threw curves

There was joy, there was hurt

Remember when

Remember when

Old ones died and new were born

And life was changed, disassembled, rearranged

We came together, fell apart

And broke each other’s hearts

Remember when

Remember when

The sound of little feet was the music

We danced to week to week

Brought back the love, we found trust

Vowed we’d never give it up

Remember when

Remember when

Thirty seemed so old now lookin’ back

It’s just a steppin’ stone

To where we are, where we’ve been

Said we’d do it all again

Remember when

Remember when

We said when we turned gray

When the children grow up and move away

We won’t be sad, we’ll be glad

For all the life we’ve had

And we’ll remember when

Remember when

Remember when