Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Alan Jackson’s “Last Call” Finale Was a Night Country Music Will Never Forget

After nearly four decades of touring, country legend Alan Jackson hung up his signature Stetson hat for good on Saturday night in the place where it all began, Nashville, Tennessee.

The event, titled “Last Call: One More for the Road — The Finale,” played out as a triumphant swan song at Nissan Stadium, a celebration of Jackson’s life and career with help from the artists he directly inspired.

The night unfolded in two movements.

The first two hours featured a marathon run of Jackson covers from some of the biggest names in contemporary country, each performing with his backing band. Eric Church opted for a more stripped-down moment, covering “Someday” with just his voice and an acoustic guitar.

Luke Combs told the crowd it was “almost impossible to pick a favorite Alan Jackson song” before launching into “Hard Hat and a Hammer.”

An hour into his own set, Jackson teased the crowd before George Strait emerged for their collaborations “Designated Drink” and “Murder on Music Row.”

A massive run of hits followed, including “Little Bitty,” “Good Time,” “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning),” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.” Fireworks lit up the Nashville sky for “Chattahoochee.”

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Jackson, who has been battling Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a degenerative nerve condition affecting his balance made clear that while his touring days are over, his music career is not.

The entire evening was filmed for “Alan Jackson: The Last Show,” an NBC special set to air later in 2026.

Take a look at Alan’s final bow.