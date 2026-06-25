Kane Brown Reveals Golf Ball Accident Left Him With Concussion and 23 Stitches

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Country music superstar Kane Brown is counting his blessings after a frightening golf course accident left him with a concussion and 23 stitches.

The “Thank God” singer recently took to social media to reveal that he was struck in the head by a golf ball during a round with friends. Brown shared photos and details of the injury, explaining that the ball was accidentally hit by one of his own friends.

Despite the serious nature of the accident, Brown maintained a positive outlook, telling fans he was grateful to be alive. The country star acknowledged how much worse the situation could have been and used the experience as a reminder about the importance of safety while on the golf course.

The injury forced Brown to miss a scheduled performance, disappointing fans who were hoping to see him take the stage. However, the event still generated major buzz thanks to a surprise appearance by pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Brown’s update quickly sparked concern and well wishes from fans across social media, many expressing relief that the singer escaped what could have been a far more devastating outcome.

The accident comes during an otherwise busy year for Brown. Earlier in 2026, he teamed up with his wife, Katelyn Brown, on a special Disney project, lending their voices to a reimagined version of the beloved classic “Beauty and the Beast.”

While Brown faces a recovery period following the injury, his message to fans was clear: he’s thankful for the support, grateful for his health, and looking forward to getting back to doing what he loves.