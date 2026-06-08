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Florida Georgia Line Reunites at CMA Fest

One of the biggest surprises of CMA Fest 2026 happened on opening night when Florida Georgia Line officially reunited on stage for the first time in nearly four years.

Published on June 8, 2026

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Source: LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 02: Musicians Tyler Hubbard (L) and Brian Kelley of the music group Florida Georgia Line, winners of the award for Vocal Event of the Year and Single Record of the Year, pose in the press room during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

One of the biggest surprises of CMA Fest 2026 happened on opening night when Florida Georgia Line officially reunited on stage for the first time in nearly four years.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley shocked fans at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium with an unannounced appearance, marking their first performance together since the duo announced an indefinite hiatus in 2022. The crowd erupted as the pair delivered fan favorites including “Cruise” and “Round Here,” proving that the chemistry that made them one of country music’s biggest acts is still very much intact.

During the performance, Hubbard addressed the crowd, saying it felt good to be back on stage with his “brother” before declaring, “Your boys… we back, baby!”

The reunion didn’t come completely out of nowhere. In recent weeks, fans noticed Florida Georgia Line’s social media accounts spring back to life with new profile photos featuring the phrase “FGL LFG,” while mysterious billboards popped up around Nashville teasing that “some things are just better together.”

The CMA Fest appearance follows another notable reunion earlier this year when Hubbard and Kelley shared a stage during a Country Radio Seminar event honoring Jason Aldean. That performance marked the duo’s first time performing together since their split and fueled speculation that a larger comeback was on the horizon.

While neither artist has officially announced new music or a full-fledged tour, both have hinted that more could be on the way. Based on the reaction from CMA Fest fans, it’s safe to say country music is ready for whatever comes next from Florida Georgia Line.

Florida Georgia Line Reunites at CMA Fest was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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