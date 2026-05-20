A Texas dingus is facing charges after police say he intentionally drove his Tesla Cybertruck into a lake to test its “Wade Mode” feature.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. Monday at the Katie’s Woods Park Boat Ramp in Grapevine, about 25 miles north of Dallas-Fort Worth.

When officers arrived, they found the Cybertruck in the water near the shoreline.

According to police, the driver told authorities he had intentionally driven into the lake to test the vehicle’s Wade Mode feature while passengers were inside.

Tesla’s owner’s manual says Wade Mode allows the Cybertruck to enter and drive through bodies of water such as rivers or creeks. However, the manual also notes the maximum wade depth is approximately 32 inches, measured from the bottom of the tire.

Police say after the driver entered the lake, the vehicle became disabled and began taking on water.

The driver and passengers abandoned the truck, and the Grapevine Fire Department Water Rescue Team helped remove it from the lake.

The driver was arrested and charged with:

Operating a vehicle in a closed section of a park or lake

Not having valid boat registration (lol)

Numerous water safety equipment violations

Grapevine police reminded drivers that even if a vehicle is physically capable of entering shallow freshwater areas, doing so can create legal and safety issues under Texas law.

Texas. Let’s leave this behavior to the professional dinguses in Florida, please.

Don’t Florida my Texas.

Thanks. -Riggs

Texas Dingus Arrested After Driving Cybertruck Into Lake was originally published on 93qcountry.com