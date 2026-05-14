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Lainey Wilson Officially Ties The Knot

The country superstar officially tied the knot with former NFL quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges in a stunning Tennessee wedding over Mother’s Day weekend.

Published on May 14, 2026

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60th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Wedding bells are ringing for Lainey Wilson! The country superstar officially tied the knot with former NFL quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges in a stunning Tennessee wedding over Mother’s Day weekend.

According to PEOPLE, the couple said “I do” on May 10 at Ruskin Cave in Dickson, Tennessee, surrounded by family, friends, waterfalls and plenty of country charm.

Lainey and Duck reportedly discovered the venue while driving through Tennessee and instantly fell in love with it. The ceremony featured a white horse-drawn carriage entrance, personalized western fashion, live music and even a second line parade led by New Orleans’ Rebirth Brass Band.

The bride wore a custom Oscar de la Renta gown featuring delicate cherry blossom details, while Duck leaned into his southern roots with a custom western-inspired suit and accessories.

The couple first met through mutual friends back in 2021 and made their red carpet debut at the ACM Awards in 2023. Duck proposed in February 2025 at the former home of country legend George Jones using a cowboy hat-shaped ring box — a detail that felt perfectly “bell bottom country.”

Leading up to the wedding, Lainey had shared that the couple wanted the day to feel simple, meaningful and centered around family, good music and good food. Looks like they pulled it off perfectly.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Lainey Wilson Officially Ties The Knot was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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