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2026 Indy 500 Potpourri Night

Published on May 11, 2026

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Beyond The Bricks IndyCar Podcast on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Source: N/A / n/a

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they have a potpourri night and look back on Jim Burtubise’s 1966 Indy 500 victory banquet speech, Tony Bettenhausen Jr. answering phones, and Geoff Brabham’s safari.

In the second segment, they continue their potpourri night and look back on a birds nest above Rick Mears’s garage, Mark Jaynes interviewing Buzz Calkins, and A.J. Foyt and Lloyd Ruby on the Breakfast at the Brickyard.   

Then to wrap up another edition of the show, they continue their potpourri night, listening to Ray Harroun driving the Marmon Wasp in 1961, a Lou Palmer track report, and Kevin Calabro with Teo Fabi.

2026 Indy 500 Potpourri Night was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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