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Kacey Musgraves Crashes Her Own Lookalike Contest And Doesn’t Win 😂

Kacey Musgraves Crashes Her Own Lookalike Contest And Doesn’t Win 😂

Only Kacey Musgraves could pull something like this off.

Published on April 28, 2026

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2022 Met Gala
Source: Kacey Musgraves attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Only Kacey Musgraves could pull something like this off.

The country star surprised fans in London by showing up to her own lookalike contest—and fully committing to the bit. The event, which was meant to find the best Kacey doppelgänger, was already packed with fans rocking wigs, western fits, and full-on Kacey vibes… until the real one walked in.

When it was her turn to introduce herself, Kacey leaned all the way in, joking, “Well, I’m Kacey, that’s my name,” and even dropped a nod to her song “Biscuits.”

She showed up dressed the part too, wearing a red gingham outfit that longtime fans instantly recognized as a callback to her earlier era.

The Plot Twist…

She didn’t even win.

Yep—despite being, you know… actually Kacey Musgraves, she lost the contest to one of her lookalikes.

But in true Kacey fashion, she was a great sport about it—helping crown the winner with a tiara and celebrating alongside fans.

Why It Happened

The surprise appearance was part of the buzz surrounding her upcoming album Middle of Nowhere, set to drop May 1, as she continues to connect with fans in unexpected (and hilarious) ways.

The Takeaway

Between crashing her own contest, not winning, and still stealing the show… this might be one of the most Kacey Musgraves moments ever.

And honestly? We wouldn’t expect anything less.

Kacey Musgraves Crashes Her Own Lookalike Contest And Doesn’t Win 😂 was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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