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Players Drafted In The 2026 NFL Draft With Indiana Ties (In Order)

Draft weekend always brings a special kind of energy to our living rooms and local spots.

We get to watch the next generation of dynamic athletes step onto the biggest stage in sports.

This 2026 NFL Draft highlights the incredible talent brewing right in our backyards.

It empowers our youth and proves what is possible when a community actively supports its own.

Take a look below at Players Drafted In The 2026 NFL Draft With Indiana Ties (In Order).

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First Round

Fernando Mendoza

Team Drafted By: Las Vegas Raiders

College: Indiana

Pick Number: 1st overall

Summary: A standout quarterback from Indiana, Mendoza was the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, selected by the Las Vegas Raiders to lead their offense.