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Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding Rumors Officially Debunked

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding Rumors Officially Debunked

If you saw the internet buzzing about a summer wedding for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce… not so fast.

Published on April 7, 2026

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If you saw the internet buzzing about a summer wedding for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce… not so fast.

A viral Instagram post from @WeddingChicks recently claimed the couple was set to tie the knot on June 13 at Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The rumor quickly took off online, with fans already speculating about everything from bridesmaids to full wedding details.

But the excitement didn’t last long.

Celebrity wedding planner Tara Guerard stepped in to clear things up directly in the comments, confirming that Taylor Swift is not her bride that weekend—effectively shutting down the rumor.

Despite the internet running wild with the story, neither Swift nor Kelce—and none of their family members—have confirmed any wedding plans.

So for now, it looks like this was just another case of social media getting a little ahead of itself.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding Rumors Officially Debunked was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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