Yellowstone Reunion?! Two Characters Might Return Together

Source: Elizabeth Woods / Getty

The next chapter of the Yellowstone universe is almost here, and it could bring a long-awaited family reunion with it.

Fans who caught the trailer for “Dutton Ranch” are already buzzing, and there’s growing hope that Kayce and Beth might share the screen again. According to an executive involved with the series, conversations have already happened about making it work.

He explained that coordinating schedules between the two productions is the biggest hurdle, but made it clear the idea is very much on the table. In fact, he added that fans of Yellowstone deserve to see the siblings reunited at some point.

“Dutton Ranch” is set to premiere May 15th on Paramount+ and the Paramount Network.