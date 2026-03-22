Cody Johnson Setlist? Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
The long-awaited day is here! Cody Johnson‘s full-length concert, featuring opening performances by Randy Houser and Jon Pardi, is set to take the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo by storm Sunday evening, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
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There’s no official Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo setlist for COJO prior to his performance, but here’s a potential setlist based upon past performances and setlists.
1. ‘That’s Texas’
2. ‘Me and My Kind’
3. ‘Dance Her Home’
4. ‘How Do You Sleep at Night?’
5. ‘With You I Am’
6. ‘Dear Rodeo’
7. ‘Nothin’ on You’
8. Long-Haired Country Boy’
A Charlie Daniels Band cover.
9. ‘Human’
10. ‘Georgia Peaches’
11. ‘The Fall’
12. ‘People in the Back’
13. ‘I’m Gonna Love You’
14. ‘God Bless America’
An Irving Berlin cover.
15. ‘Dirt Cheap’
16. ‘The Painter’
17. ‘Til You Can’t’
18. ‘Travelin’ Soldier’
A Bruce Robinson cover.
19. ‘Diamond in My Pocket’
Cody Johnson Setlist? Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was originally published on 93qcountry.com