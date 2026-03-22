Cody Johnson Setlist? Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Source: Cody Johnson performs at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, at NRG Park, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Houston. (Karen Warren / Houston Chronicle)

The long-awaited day is here! Cody Johnson‘s full-length concert, featuring opening performances by Randy Houser and Jon Pardi, is set to take the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo by storm Sunday evening, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

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There’s no official Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo setlist for COJO prior to his performance, but here’s a potential setlist based upon past performances and setlists.