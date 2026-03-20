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Luke Combs Tackles “Hot Ones” Heat for First Time

Published on March 20, 2026

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The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

Luke Combs just made history as the first country artist to appear on Hot Ones. During the episode, he took on the show’s famously spicy wings and didn’t hold back on his reactions.

At one point, he compared the intense heat of a wing to a full-on home invasion, giving fans a hilarious glimpse at just how fiery things got. He also showed off a different skill, giving host Sean Evans a quick tutorial on how to do a proper turkey call.

Between the laughs and the heat, the episode proved Combs can handle more than just the stage.

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