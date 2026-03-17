Lainey Wilson Setlist? Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Source: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 09: Lainey Wilson performs on stage during day two of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Lainey Wilson is set to rock the rotating star stage for the second time at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Thursday at NRG Stadium in Houston.

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While we don’t have an official setlist for the “Bell Bottom Queen,” here’s a select list of songs we could hear from her at RODEOHOUSTON based on some of Wilson’s prior setlists.