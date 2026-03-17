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Lainey Wilson Setlist? Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Published on March 16, 2026

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CMA Fest 2023 - Day 2
Source: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 09: Lainey Wilson performs on stage during day two of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Lainey Wilson is set to rock the rotating star stage for the second time at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Thursday at NRG Stadium in Houston.

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While we don’t have an official setlist for the “Bell Bottom Queen,” here’s a select list of songs we could hear from her at RODEOHOUSTON based on some of Wilson’s prior setlists.

1. ‘Whirlwind’

2. ‘Hold My Halo’

3. ‘Good Horses’

4. ‘Watermelon Moonshine’

5. ‘Country’s Cool Again’

6. ‘Keep Up with Jones’

7. ‘Somewhere Over Laredo’

8. ‘Hang Tight Honey’

9. ‘Hillbilly Hippie’

10. ‘Can’t Sit Still’

New single released on March 13, 2026.

11. ‘Things a Man Oughta Know’

12. ‘Wildflowers and Wild Horses’

13. ‘Bell Bottoms Up’

14. ‘4x4xU’

15. ‘Heart Like a Truck’

Lainey Wilson Setlist? Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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