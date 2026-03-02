Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Thomas Rhett’s Fifth Child with Wife Lauren is Here

Published on March 2, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2024 BMI Country Awards
Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Country music superstar Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins have joyfully welcomed their fifth child — a baby boy named Brave Elijah Akins.

The couple announced the exciting news on social media, sharing that their son arrived nearly two weeks ahead of schedule and weighed close to 10 pounds at birth. Both mom and baby are doing well, and the family couldn’t be happier about their newest addition.

Brave’s arrival marks a special milestone for the Akins family, who are already proud parents to four daughters. After keeping the baby’s gender a secret throughout the pregnancy, the surprise of welcoming a son made the moment even more unforgettable for fans and loved ones alike.

Thomas Rhett was actively involved throughout the labor and delivery process, supporting Lauren every step of the way. The country star has often spoken about how much family means to him, and this new chapter only strengthens that bond.

Overflowing with gratitude and love, the Akins family is embracing life as a family of seven. As they settle into this exciting new season, fans across the country are celebrating alongside them, sending warm wishes to the growing household.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Tyler Nance
Trending
phone app
Listen Live  |  Hannah Fink

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Tyler Nance
Up-Close Concert  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Tyler Nance

CS
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Top 10 Country baseball Walk-Up Songs in 2025

The Genesis Invitational - Round One
Entertainment  |  coledunbar1

The World’s #1 Golfer Has Serious Country Taste

The 58th Annual CMA Awards - Show
5 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Megan Moroney’s Dating History

1080x1350_KidRock_2026_Regional_RuoffMusicCenter_0619
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Kid Rock with Jon Pardi

51st Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show
3 Items
Celebrity  |  Hannah Fink

Country Artists Turning 50 in 2026

Music Survey HANK FM
Contests  |  Hannah Fink

Choose The Music We Play On Hank FM!

Trending
26 Items

Trending

Music  |  Jarrett Huff

25 Romantic Country Songs for Valentine’s Day

9x RIAA diamond-certified, GRAMMY® Award-nominated superstar Post Malone rocks out at the one-night only Bud Light Presents Post Malone & Buddies show to kick off Super Bowl LX weekend
Entertainment  |  coledunbar1

Post Malone Tries to Slash Beer Prices Mid-Concert

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close