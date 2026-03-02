Thomas Rhett’s Fifth Child with Wife Lauren is Here

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Country music superstar Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins have joyfully welcomed their fifth child — a baby boy named Brave Elijah Akins.

The couple announced the exciting news on social media, sharing that their son arrived nearly two weeks ahead of schedule and weighed close to 10 pounds at birth. Both mom and baby are doing well, and the family couldn’t be happier about their newest addition.

Brave’s arrival marks a special milestone for the Akins family, who are already proud parents to four daughters. After keeping the baby’s gender a secret throughout the pregnancy, the surprise of welcoming a son made the moment even more unforgettable for fans and loved ones alike.

Thomas Rhett was actively involved throughout the labor and delivery process, supporting Lauren every step of the way. The country star has often spoken about how much family means to him, and this new chapter only strengthens that bond.

Overflowing with gratitude and love, the Akins family is embracing life as a family of seven. As they settle into this exciting new season, fans across the country are celebrating alongside them, sending warm wishes to the growing household.