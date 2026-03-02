East Tennessee Hospital Renamed for Dolly Parton

Source: (Photo by Mickey Bernal/WireImage)

Dolly Parton is once again giving back to the place that raised her.

It’s been announced that East Tennessee Children’s Hospital will officially be renamed the Dolly Parton Children’s Hospital.

Dolly shared that growing up in the mountains of East Tennessee taught her the importance of caring for others. She believes every child deserves world-class medical treatment delivered with kindness and compassion.

She said she’s honored to partner with the hospital to help bring more hope, comfort, and healing to children and their families.

And in true Dolly fashion, she reminded everyone that when people come together for the sake of children, there’s no limit to what can be accomplished.