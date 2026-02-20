Listen Live
The World’s #1 Golfer Has Serious Country Taste

Published on February 20, 2026

The Genesis Invitational - Round One
Source: Eric Brown Jr./ISI Photos / Getty

If you didn’t already know, Scottie Scheffler is the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, and as it turns out, he’s just as serious about his country music as he is about his short game.

The Dallas native, who played college golf at the University of Texas, clearly hasn’t forgotten his roots. His music taste? About as country as it gets.

Scheffler is an official ambassador for Turtlebox, a rugged speaker brand, and they recently dropped his personal Spotify playlist called the “Scheffler Shuffle.” The lineup features 54 tracks, and more than 30 of them fall squarely into country or Southern rock territory.

We’re talking heavy hitters like George Strait, Flatland Cavalry, Parker McCollum, Cody Johnson, and Brooks & Dunn, just to name a few.

So, here’s a little advice:
If you want to swing it like the best golfer on the planet, you might want to start by cranking up some George Strait and take it from there.

