Jelly Roll & Bunnie Xo Reveal Baby Plans

Big news for Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie Xo.

In her new memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, Bunnie reveals that she and Jelly have chosen a surrogate, and they’re even hoping for twins.

After years of personal growth and building a solid foundation together, Bunnie says they finally feel ready to expand their family.

She shares in the book, “J and I have a surrogate, the sweetest woman ever, and soon I’ll be starting my IVF stims… I’ve waited this long to have kids with someone I knew would be a great father and to be able to make sure they have the best life.”

Jelly is already dad to Noah Buddy and Bailee Ann from previous relationships. Now, he and Bunnie are excited about the possibility of welcoming more little ones into their lives.