Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Jelly Roll & Bunnie Xo Reveal Baby Plans

Jelly Roll & Bunnie Xo Reveal Baby Plans

Published on February 19, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

68th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Big news for Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie Xo.

In her new memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, Bunnie reveals that she and Jelly have chosen a surrogate, and they’re even hoping for twins.

After years of personal growth and building a solid foundation together, Bunnie says they finally feel ready to expand their family.

She shares in the book, “J and I have a surrogate, the sweetest woman ever, and soon I’ll be starting my IVF stims… I’ve waited this long to have kids with someone I knew would be a great father and to be able to make sure they have the best life.”

Jelly is already dad to Noah Buddy and Bailee Ann from previous relationships. Now, he and Bunnie are excited about the possibility of welcoming more little ones into their lives.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
phone app
Listen Live  |  Hannah Fink

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

Register To Win | Annie + Cole’s Up-Close Concert With ERNEST
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With ERNEST

Get Tickets: Indianapolis Sport & Travel Show - Motorcycle and Powersport Expo - Deer, Turkey and Waterfowl Expo
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Indianapolis Sport & Travel Show – Motorcycle and Powersport Expo – Deer, Turkey and Waterfowl Expo

Music Survey HANK FM
Contests  |  Hannah Fink

Choose The Music We Play On Hank FM!

CS
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Top 10 Country baseball Walk-Up Songs in 2025

1080x1350_KidRock_2026_Regional_RuoffMusicCenter_0619
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Kid Rock with Jon Pardi

Paramount+ UK Launch - Arrivals
Entertainment  |  anniefoxradio

Tim McGraw’s Romantic Tradition with Faith Hill Revealed

The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
Entertainment  |  coledunbar1

Riley Green Celebrates Ella Langley’s Success

The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
Entertainment  |  anniefoxradio

Ella Langley Named Face of American Eagle

CRS 2024
Entertainment  |  coledunbar1

Megan Moroney’s Worst Valentine’s Gift Ever

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close