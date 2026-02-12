Listen Live
Luke Combs Reveals 22-Song Tracklist for New Album

Published on February 12, 2026

Luke Combs
Source: (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Luke Combs isn’t easing into 2026; he’s charging full speed ahead!

After months of teasing unreleased tracks and hinting at surprise demos, Luke has officially unveiled the full 22-song tracklist for his sixth studio album, The Way I Am.

“It’s been a long process getting this thing going, but I’m really proud of this record,” Luke shared.

Fans have already gotten a taste of what’s coming. Songs like “Giving Her Away,” “Back in the Saddle,” and “Sleepless in a Hotel Room” which just cracked the Top 20 at country radio and are already building serious momentum.

But here’s what has everyone talking: there’s only one feature on the entire 22-track project. And it’s a big one. Luke teams up with 27-time Grammy winner Alison Krauss on a song titled “Ever Mine.”

There’s also growing buzz around another track, “I Ain’t No Cowboy,” co-written by Cody Johnson. The big question fans are asking: will it turn into a duet?

Luckily, we won’t have to speculate for long. The Way I Am drops March 30 and if the early previews are any indication, Luke Combs is about to deliver one of the biggest country albums of the year.

