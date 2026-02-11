Listen Live
Post Malone Tries to Slash Beer Prices Mid-Concert

Published on February 11, 2026

9x RIAA diamond-certified, GRAMMY® Award-nominated superstar Post Malone rocks out at the one-night only Bud Light Presents Post Malone & Buddies show to kick off Super Bowl LX weekend
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Post Malone took the stage last weekend for a free Bud Light Super Bowl show, but it didn’t take long for him to realize something wasn’t quite right.

At first, Post was in a joking mood, telling the crowd that Dallas Cowboys fans at least deserved some free beer. But the laughs stopped when a fan shouted out that drinks were going for a jaw-dropping $14.

That’s when Post did a double take.

“Fourteen dollars for a beer?” he said. “That’s absolutely unacceptable at a Bud Light show.”

Determined to fix it, Post tried handling things the only way he knew how, right there in the middle of the concert. He told the crowd he’d help cover the cost, first dropping beers to $7, then $5, and even joking about $3 beers for Cowboys fans only.

There was just one problem: the bartenders didn’t get the memo.

Despite Post’s efforts, drinks kept ringing up at full price. Fans ultimately laughed it off and enjoyed the show anyway, but if there’s one thing everyone could agree on by the end of the night, it’s this:

Fourteen bucks for a beer is a tough pill to swallow.

