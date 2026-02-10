Ella Langley Tops Hot 100, Makes Country Music History

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Ella Langley is having a moment few artists ever reach.

This week, her breakout hit “Choosin’ Texas” climbed all the way to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, officially putting Langley at the top of the all-genre music world. With the achievement, she becomes just the seventh woman in history to top the Hot 100 with a country song.

That short, legendary list includes Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift, Kacey Musgraves, Jeannie C. Riley and Beyoncé.

As if that milestone weren’t enough, Langley has also made history as the first female artist ever to simultaneously hold the No. 1 spots on Hot Country Songs, Country Airplay, and the Hot 100.

Released on October 7, “Choosin’ Texas” has been on a nonstop climb ever since. Along the way, it became the fastest solo female song of the decade to reach the Top 10 at country radio, a clear sign that Langley’s rise is no fluke.

With records falling and momentum still building, Ella Langley isn’t just having a breakout year, she’s reshaping the country music record books.