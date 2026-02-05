Luke Combs Pulls Out of Super Bowl Weekend Event as Baby No. 3 Nears

Country star Luke Combs has stepped away from a scheduled Super Bowl weekend event in San Francisco, and the reason is a heartfelt one — his family.

Luke recently shared that “family always comes first,” explaining his decision to stay close to home as his wife, Nicole Combs, prepares to welcome their third child. While the couple hasn’t revealed a due date, Luke’s recent social media posts suggest the arrival is right around the corner.

The Combs family is keeping the baby’s gender a surprise, though Luke has teased fans by sharing a few potential baby names he likes. The new addition will join big brothers Tex Lawrence and Beau Lee, who already keep the household plenty busy.

Luke and Nicole, who married in 2020, have consistently kept family at the center of their lives, even as Luke’s career continues to soar. Fans were quick to show support for the decision, praising the singer for once again choosing family over the spotlight.

As Luke waits to welcome baby number three, one thing is clear — the Combs household is about to get even louder, sweeter, and more full of love.

