The Kelly Clarkson Show to End After Seven Seasons

After seven successful seasons on daytime television, The Kelly Clarkson Show is officially coming to an end.

According to reports, the decision follows the expiration of Kelly Clarkson’s current contract, with NBCUniversal opting to conclude the series rather than move forward with a new host. Production will continue as scheduled through fall 2026, with Clarkson hosting the majority of episodes and occasional guest hosts filling in.

Clarkson has been open about the personal reasons behind her decision, explaining that she needs to focus on her children following the passing of her ex-husband. While stepping away from the daily demands of daytime TV, she assured fans this isn’t a full goodbye — she plans to continue creating music and has hinted she may appear again on The Voice in the future.

Since its debut, The Kelly Clarkson Show has become a standout in daytime television, earning multiple Daytime Emmy Awards and building a strong digital and social media presence. Viewers connected deeply with Clarkson’s approachable, authentic hosting style — whether she was interviewing guests, sharing personal stories, or delivering her signature “Kellyoke” performances.

As the show prepares to wrap, fans are celebrating not just its accolades, but the genuine warmth and connection Kelly brought to daytime TV — a legacy that will undoubtedly continue in whatever she chooses to do next.

