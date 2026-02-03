Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

McDonald’s Is Dropping Free McNugget Caviar Kits for Valentine’s Day

Fast-food lovers and curious eaters alike — McDonald’s is upping the Valentine’s Day game with a limited-edition culinary twist

Published on February 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fast-food lovers and curious eaters alike — McDonald’s is upping the Valentine’s Day game with a limited-edition culinary twist. In a playful nod to a viral internet trend, McDonald’s is offering free McNugget Caviar kits on Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. ET, exclusively through McNuggetCaviar.com — but only while supplies last.

The kits are part of a collaboration with Paramount Caviar and include:

  • A 1-ounce tin of premium Baerii sturgeon caviar, playfully rebranded as McNugget Caviar
  • A $25 McDonald’s Arch Card to purchase classic Chicken McNuggets
  • Crème fraîche for topping
  • A mother-of-pearl caviar spoon to complete the experience

McDonald’s says the idea is a “true match made in heaven” — bringing together the crispy goodness of their iconic nuggets with the salty, savory pearls of high-end caviar just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The concept reflects a growing trend of brands turning internet food moments into real-world offerings. The caviar pairing originally gained buzz online — with fans and even celebrities like Rihanna showcasing nuggets with caviar — and McDonald’s is leaning into that energy for a fun, shareable promotion.

Important details:

  • Kits drop only online — they won’t be available in McDonald’s restaurants.
  • The giveaway begins Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. ET at McNuggetCaviar.com.
  • Supplies are limited and expected to disappear fast.

Whether you’re grabbing one for your Valentine, your bestie, or just because… these McNugget Caviar kits are one of the most talked-about fast-food promotions of the season.

McDonald’s Is Dropping Free McNugget Caviar Kits for Valentine’s Day was originally published on 93qcountry.com

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
phone app
Listen Live  |  Hannah Fink

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

Register To Win | Annie + Cole’s Up-Close Concert With ERNEST
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With ERNEST

12 Items
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Full List Of 2026 Country Grammy Award Winners

jelly roll
Country Music News  |  Hannah Fink

Why Jelly Roll Spent Years in Prison: Struggles and Redemption

Music Survey HANK FM
Contests  |  Hannah Fink

Choose The Music We Play On Hank FM!

CS
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Top 10 Country baseball Walk-Up Songs in 2025

Annie's Brown County Bestie Bus
Contests  |  Hannah Fink

Annie’s Brown County Bestie Bus: Brett Young

Eric Church: Evangeline vs The Machine Comes alive, February 11th through the 14th at select theaters!
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Concert Film – Eric Church: Evangeline vs The Machine

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Jelly Roll’s Powerful Grammy Acceptance Speech

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Indiana Stuns Ohio State To Claim Big Ten Title And No. 1 Playoff Seed

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close