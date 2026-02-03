Fast-food lovers and curious eaters alike — McDonald’s is upping the Valentine’s Day game with a limited-edition culinary twist. In a playful nod to a viral internet trend, McDonald’s is offering free McNugget Caviar kits on Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. ET, exclusively through McNuggetCaviar.com — but only while supplies last.

The kits are part of a collaboration with Paramount Caviar and include:

A 1-ounce tin of premium Baerii sturgeon caviar , playfully rebranded as McNugget Caviar

, playfully rebranded as McNugget Caviar A $25 McDonald’s Arch Card to purchase classic Chicken McNuggets

to purchase classic Chicken McNuggets Crème fraîche for topping

A mother-of-pearl caviar spoon to complete the experience

McDonald’s says the idea is a “true match made in heaven” — bringing together the crispy goodness of their iconic nuggets with the salty, savory pearls of high-end caviar just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The concept reflects a growing trend of brands turning internet food moments into real-world offerings. The caviar pairing originally gained buzz online — with fans and even celebrities like Rihanna showcasing nuggets with caviar — and McDonald’s is leaning into that energy for a fun, shareable promotion.

Important details:

Kits drop only online — they won’t be available in McDonald’s restaurants.

— they won’t be available in McDonald’s restaurants. The giveaway begins Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. ET at McNuggetCaviar.com.

at McNuggetCaviar.com. Supplies are limited and expected to disappear fast.

Whether you’re grabbing one for your Valentine, your bestie, or just because… these McNugget Caviar kits are one of the most talked-about fast-food promotions of the season.

McDonald’s Is Dropping Free McNugget Caviar Kits for Valentine’s Day was originally published on 93qcountry.com