Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Jelly Roll Shares His Dream Super Bowl Halftime Show

At the top of his wish list? Legends like Tim McGraw, Garth Brooks, and the one and only Dolly Parton.

Published on February 2, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Country star Jelly Roll is dreaming big — Super Bowl big — and his vision for a future halftime show is giving country fans plenty to talk about.

In a recent interview, Jelly Roll revealed what his ideal Super Bowl halftime lineup would look like, and it’s a true celebration of country music, past and present. At the top of his wish list? Legends like Tim McGraw, Garth Brooks, and the one and only Dolly Parton.

But Jelly Roll isn’t just focused on honoring the greats — he also wants to spotlight the current generation shaping the genre right now. Artists like Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson were also mentioned as must-haves in his dream lineup, creating a true bridge between eras.

The idea comes at an interesting time for Music City. Nashville is currently building a brand-new stadium, with hopes of hosting a future Super Bowl — potentially as early as 2029. If that happens, Jelly Roll believes it would be the perfect opportunity for a country music–themed halftime show rooted in Nashville’s culture and community.

Fresh off a huge night at the Grammys — where Jelly Roll recently took home three Grammy Awards — the singer says his vision for the halftime show would be about more than just big names. He wants something that involves the entire community, celebrating the heart of country music and the city that helped shape it.

While there’s no official Super Bowl announcement yet, one thing’s clear: if Nashville lands the game, Jelly Roll already has a halftime show ready — and country fans would absolutely be here for it.

Jelly Roll Shares His Dream Super Bowl Halftime Show was originally published on 93qcountry.com

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
phone app
Listen Live  |  Hannah Fink

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

Register To Win | Annie + Cole’s Up-Close Concert With ERNEST
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With ERNEST

12 Items
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Full List Of 2026 Country Grammy Award Winners

jelly roll
Country Music News  |  Hannah Fink

Why Jelly Roll Spent Years in Prison: Struggles and Redemption

CS
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Top 10 Country baseball Walk-Up Songs in 2025

Music Survey HANK FM
Contests  |  Hannah Fink

Choose The Music We Play On Hank FM!

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Jelly Roll’s Powerful Grammy Acceptance Speech

Eric Church: Evangeline vs The Machine Comes alive, February 11th through the 14th at select theaters!
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Concert Film – Eric Church: Evangeline vs The Machine

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Indiana Stomps Oregon In The Peach Bowl, Heading To CFB National Championship

Indiana University vs University of Oregon, 2026 CFP National Semifinal
11 Items
Local  |  Hannah Fink

Country Songs Hoosier Fans Are Blasting on Repeat

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close