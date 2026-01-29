Listen Live
HARDY, Wallen, Church & McGraw To Release Powerful New Song “McArthur”

After days of cryptic teasers and fan speculation, the secret is finally out.

Published on January 29, 2026

After days of cryptic teasers and fan speculation, the secret is finally out. HARDY, Morgan Wallen, Eric Church, and Tim McGraw are teaming up for a brand-new collaborative song titled McArthur, officially dropping tonight at 11pm.

The song centers on the powerful theme of fatherhood — exploring what is handed down, learned, and carried forward through generations. All four artists, fathers themselves, have shared snippets and lyrics throughout the week, slowly revealing a deeply personal family story rooted in legacy and connection.

Visually, the emotion carries through to the cover art, which features the surname McArthur alongside an ECG heartbeat pattern — a subtle but striking symbol of life, lineage, and the bonds between generations.

Fans won’t have to wait long to hear it. 93Q will be WORLD PREMIERING “McArthur” this evening, giving listeners the very first chance to experience the song. Following its official release, the track will be featured all day tomorrow on 93Q, making it the soundtrack to a big moment in country music.

With four of the genre’s most influential voices coming together for a song this personal, McArthur is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about releases of the year — a reminder that some of the strongest stories in country music start at home.

