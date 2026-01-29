Blake Shelton Adds Eight More Dates to Las Vegas Residency

Country music superstar Blake Shelton is keeping the party going in Las Vegas. Due to continued demand, Shelton has added eight additional shows to his residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on the iconic Las Vegas Strip.

The newly announced concert dates are set for May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 21, and 24, giving fans even more chances to catch Shelton live in one of Vegas’ most legendary venues. Tickets for the added shows will go on sale to the public on February 6.

Shelton’s residency, which kicked off last year, has been a hit with fans thanks to its high-energy performances and hit-packed setlists. The shows feature a blend of longtime fan favorites alongside newer tracks from his latest album, For Recreational Use Only, offering something for both longtime listeners and newer fans.

For those looking to catch Shelton even sooner, limited tickets are still available for his upcoming performances on January 30 and 31, making now the perfect time to lock in a Vegas concert experience.

With his signature humor, chart-topping hits, and larger-than-life stage presence, Blake Shelton’s Las Vegas residency continues to be one of the hottest tickets on the Strip — and with these newly added dates, the run shows no signs of slowing down.

