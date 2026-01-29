Brad Paisley Joins American Idol Season 24 as Guest Mentor

Country music icon Brad Paisley is stepping into a major mentorship role on Season 24 of American Idol, bringing his decades of hit-making experience to one of television’s biggest stages.

Paisley has been announced as a guest mentor for the new season, alongside Keke Palmer, which premiered on January 26 and is already making waves. The premiere was the show’s most-watched in four years, drawing more than 5.9 million viewers — proof that American Idol is still very much a force.

Known not only for his chart-topping songs but also for his sharp musical instincts and humor, Paisley will work directly with contestants, offering guidance on performance, songwriting, and navigating life as an artist. His role comes during a pivotal stretch of the competition, where mentorship can make the difference between a good performance and a career-defining moment.

Season 24 also introduces a brand-new twist: the “Ohana Round,” where the Top 30 contestants will travel to Hawaii to perform at Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa. Paisley will help coach the singers through this high-pressure round, blending musical direction with encouragement as contestants perform in one of the show’s most scenic settings yet.

Returning to the judges’ panel this season are Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and Lionel Richie, making Paisley’s presence an especially natural fit alongside fellow country hitmakers.

With his deep roots in country music, proven longevity, and passion for nurturing new talent, Brad Paisley’s involvement adds a meaningful layer to American Idol Season 24 — and gives contestants access to one of the genre’s most respected voices at a crucial moment in their journey.

