Netflix Acquires Lainey Wilson Documentary Keepin’ Country Cool

Netflix has officially acquired the documentary Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool, set to premiere worldwide on April 22

Published on January 28, 2026

Country music superstar Lainey Wilson is taking her story global. Netflix has officially acquired the documentary Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool, set to premiere worldwide on April 22.

The film chronicles Wilson’s rise as she continues to redefine modern country music stardom — blending authenticity, grit, and unmistakable style. From her signature bell bottoms to her no-nonsense storytelling, the documentary captures the journey behind the success fans see on stage.

Directed by Amy Scott, Keepin’ Country Cool offers an intimate look at Wilson’s personal struggles and triumphs, highlighting the perseverance it took to break through and stay true to herself along the way. The documentary follows her as she captivates audiences across the country while navigating the pressure and expectations that come with massive success.

Wilson has shared her excitement about the project’s Netflix release, emphasizing that the heart of the film is about authenticity — staying rooted in who you are, no matter how big the platform becomes.

With its global debut on Netflix, Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool gives fans an inside look at one of country music’s most genuine voices — and proves that staying real never goes out of style.

Netflix Acquires Lainey Wilson Documentary Keepin’ Country Cool was originally published on 93qcountry.com

