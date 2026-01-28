Listen Live
Miranda Lambert Sells Song Catalog in Major Publishing Deal

Miranda Lambert has made a major move off the stage, selling her song catalog to Sony Music Publishing Nashville and Domain Capital Group

Published on January 28, 2026

Country music powerhouse Miranda Lambert has made a major move off the stage, selling her song catalog to Sony Music Publishing Nashville and Domain Capital Group.

The deal includes a go-forward publishing agreement, meaning Lambert will continue releasing future works under the Sony Music Publishing umbrella, further extending her long-standing relationship with the company. While the financial terms were not disclosed, the agreement underscores the enduring value and influence of Lambert’s songwriting catalog.

Lambert’s catalog features some of the most impactful songs of her career, including fan favorites like “White Liar” and “Bluebird.” Beyond her own recordings, she has also penned songs for other artists, solidifying her reputation as one of country music’s most respected and authentic storytellers.

The move comes as Lambert continues to see strong momentum in her current era. Her latest single, “A Song to Sing,” is currently sitting inside the Top 20 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, proving her relevance and staying power in today’s country landscape.

Outside of music, Lambert recently marked a personal milestone, celebrating her seventh wedding anniversary with husband Brendan McLoughlin.

Between a career-defining catalog deal and continued success on the charts, Miranda Lambert’s next chapter looks just as powerful as the legacy she’s already built — one rooted in timeless songwriting and unwavering authenticity.

Miranda Lambert Sells Song Catalog in Major Publishing Deal was originally published on 93qcountry.com

