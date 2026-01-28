Brett Young Opens Up About Sobriety

Source: MORRISON, COLORADO – SEPTEMBER 03: Brett Young performs onstage during Day 3 of “Red Rocks Unpaused” 3-Day Music Festival presented by Visible at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 03, 2020 in Morrison, Colorado. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Visible)

Country singer Brett Young is getting candid about a deeply personal decision — choosing sobriety and a healthier, more present life. In a recent reflection, Young shared how an unexpected source, John Mayer, played a pivotal role in shifting his mindset and inspiring real change.

Young admits there was a time when drinking was simply part of the lifestyle, but over time, he began questioning what role alcohol was actually playing in his life. As his career grew and his personal life evolved, he realized drinking no longer served a purpose — and, more importantly, wasn’t aligning with the man he wanted to be.

That turning point came after hearing John Mayer speak openly in an interview about his own relationship with alcohol. Mayer’s honest perspective struck a chord with Young, helping him recognize that life — and creativity — could not only exist without alcohol, but thrive.

Now a father of two, Young says his family ultimately solidified the decision. He wanted to be more present, more intentional, and the best version of himself for his wife and children. Sobriety, for him, wasn’t about restriction — it was about clarity, health, and showing up fully.

Young credits that shift in perspective with improving every aspect of his life, from his relationships to his sense of self. By choosing to live without alcohol, he’s found a version of life that feels more grounded, purposeful, and fulfilling.

In sharing his story, Brett Young adds his voice to a growing conversation in country music — one that normalizes growth, self-awareness, and making choices that support long-term well-being. It’s a reminder that sometimes, the most powerful changes begin with a single moment of honesty.

Brett Young Opens Up About Sobriety was originally published on 93qcountry.com