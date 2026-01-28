Kenny Chesney Adds Six More Dates to 2026 Las Vegas Sphere Residency

Country superstar Kenny Chesney is heading back to Las Vegas — and fans couldn’t be happier. Due to overwhelming demand, Chesney has announced six additional dates for his 2026 Las Vegas Sphere residency, expanding an already highly anticipated run.

The added shows follow Chesney’s wildly successful performances at the Sphere last year, where he made history as one of the first country artists to take the stage at the groundbreaking venue. Known for its immersive visuals, next-level sound, and jaw-dropping scale, the Sphere proved to be the perfect match for Chesney’s high-energy, fan-first approach to live music.

Chesney shared that the decision to add more dates was fueled by the connection and energy he felt during the initial run. The response from fans — combined with the unique experience the venue offers — inspired him to keep the momentum going and give even more people the chance to be part of the show.

The newly announced dates are in addition to the previously revealed residency schedule, further cementing Chesney’s place as a trailblazer for country music in innovative live spaces.

Tickets for the expanded 2026 residency are available through Kenny Chesney’s official website and the Las Vegas Sphere website. If last year’s shows are any indication, these dates won’t last long — so fans looking to experience Kenny Chesney in one of the most talked-about venues in the world may want to act fast.

Between the cutting-edge production and Chesney’s unmatched live performance energy, this Vegas residency continues to set a new standard for country music on the Strip.

