George Strait Announces 4 More Texas Shows!

Source: NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 12: In this handout photo provided by The Country Rising Fund of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, singer-songwriter George Strait performs onstage for the Country Rising Benefit Concert at Bridgestone Arena on November 12, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Rick Diamond/Country Rising/Getty Images)

The King of country music is returning to Texas earlier than expected! George Strait will be performing two additional Texas shows in April, prior to his previously announced shows is Lubbock on April 24 and April 25.

Strait will perform at the Moody Center in Austin on Thursday, April 9 and Saturday, April 11. This marks his return to the music venue he helped open, as he was the center’s first headlining performer in 2022. He’ll be joined by country artist William Beckmann, who will serve as his opener for both Austin dates.

The shows were announced via his social media accounts on Monday morning.