George Strait Announces 4 More Texas Shows!
The King of country music is returning to Texas earlier than expected! George Strait will be performing two additional Texas shows in April, prior to his previously announced shows is Lubbock on April 24 and April 25.
RELATED: The Lo Down: George Strait Teases BIG Announcement In 2026
RELATED: George Strait Breaks U.S. Concert Attendance Record at Kyle Field
Strait will perform at the Moody Center in Austin on Thursday, April 9 and Saturday, April 11. This marks his return to the music venue he helped open, as he was the center’s first headlining performer in 2022. He’ll be joined by country artist William Beckmann, who will serve as his opener for both Austin dates.
The shows were announced via his social media accounts on Monday morning.
UPDATE:
On Tuesday morning, Strait announced via his social media accounts that he will be playing two more shows at the Moody Center in Austin. He will be performing on Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16, with country artist Carter Faith set to open for him.
Ticket presales begin at 10AM Wednesday. You can receive a code by signing up via a link on his Instagram account’s story.
The shows were added due to high demand after the announcement of the April dates, according to the post.
While Strait has mostly retired from touring, he still performs several show dates around the country every year. April 9’s show will mark his first performance in Texas since his “Strait to the Heart 2025” benefit concert for the victims of the July 4, 2025 floods in Texas Hill Country.
The Austin shows mark his first regular concerts since his record-breaking show on June 15, 2024, at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.
General ticket sales take place on Friday, Jan. 30.
Welcome back to Texas, King George!
George Strait Announces 4 More Texas Shows! was originally published on 93qcountry.com