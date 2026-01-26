Listen Live
Zac Brown Band Brings Summer Vibes on the Love & Fear Tour

No Texas stops have been announced just yet — but if history tells us anything, Texas is always on Zac Brown Band’s radar.

Published on January 26, 2026

Summer 2026 is already shaping up to be one big sing-along, thanks to the Love & Fear Tour Presented by Margaritaville at Sea, headlined by the always crowd-ready Zac Brown Band.

Known for their laid-back, beach-meets-backroads sound, Zac Brown Band is hitting the road with a tour built around good vibes, cold drinks, and music meant to be enjoyed with your people. Fans can expect plenty of hits like “Chicken Fried,” “Toes,” and other staples that feel especially at home under a Texas sky.

Opening the tour is Old Crow Medicine Show, bringing their rootsy, Americana energy to kick off each night with storytelling and grit.

While the Love & Fear Tour is rolling out dates across the country, no Texas stops have been announced just yet — but if history tells us anything, Texas is always on Zac Brown Band’s radar. Lone Star State fans may want to keep those notifications on, just in case more dates are added.

Tickets for the Love & Fear Tour go on sale January 30, giving fans a chance to lock in summer plans early. Whether it’s your first time seeing Zac Brown Band live or a long-awaited return, this tour promises a soundtrack made for warm nights, loud sing-alongs, and unforgettable summer memories. 🌴🎶

