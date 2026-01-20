ERNEST Claims ‘I Had Some Help’ Was Written in 24 Minutes

The song was written in an astoundingly short 24 minutes.

Post Malone and Morgan Wallen recorded a demo immediately after the song was written.

The hit song has since become a major success, earning multiple awards and nominations.

Source: Post Malone and Morgan Wallen perform onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

‘I Had Some Help’ took the world of country music by storm immediately upon release back in May of 2024, with the song accumulating well over 1 billion streams less than two years later.

The hit single was a collaboration between crossover superstar Post Malone and country superstar Morgan Wallen on the former’s debut country album, F-1 Trillion. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it’d spend six weeks at the top.

ERNEST, a country artist and frequent Wallen collaborator, had a big hand in writing the song, and shared a mind-blowing tidbit about the song’s writing process: It took only 24 minutes to write.

The “Flower Shops” singer recently appeared on The Net Positive Podcast with comedian John Crist, where he discussed his career as an artist and prominent Nashville songwriter. ERNEST claimed most of the best songs he’s written didn’t take very long to write, but for the lightning rod of a summer hit that “I Had Some Help” became, 24 minutes worth of writing is staggering.

“If we’re all honest with ourselves and we’re all good creatives, the best songs don’t take long,” ERNEST said on the podcast. “That’s been consistent for my career and Craig [Wiseman] would tell you the same thing. We wrote ‘I Had Some Help’ in like 24 minutes. There’s a 24-minute voice note of ‘I Had Some Help’ from start to finish.”

The legend of the process in creating “I Had Some Help” doesn’t stop there. ERNEST shared that Post and Wallen recorded a demo for the song immediately after it was written, and then immediately departed the studio for a night out at a local bar.

“And yeah, 24 minutes, we look up like, ‘Alright, let’s record the demo,’” ERNEST said. “We had [Wallen] and Post on the demo that evening. We drove around from the studio to the bar. That night we were listening to ‘I Had Some Help,’ Morgan Wallen [and] Post Malone. We were like, ‘Oh yeah, we got one.’”

As of January 2026, “I Had Some Help” is a certified 5x Platinum single, which has won four major music awards and received 28 award nominations.

In addition to ERNEST, Post and Wallen, Louis Bell, Ryan Vojtesak, Jonathan Hoskins, Ashley Gorley and Chandler Walters are credited as songwriters on the track.

