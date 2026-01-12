Miranda Lambert Announced as Pre-Race Performer for the Daytona 500

Country music superstar Miranda Lambert is officially revving things up ahead of the 2026 Daytona 500, as NASCAR announced the three-time GRAMMY Award winner will take the stage as the event’s pre-race performer.

Lambert is one of the most celebrated artists in country music, boasting seven No. 1 solo albums and ten No. 1 hit singles at country radio. Her powerhouse vocals and undeniable stage presence make her a perfect fit for NASCAR’s biggest race of the year.

She joins an impressive list of previous Daytona 500 performers that includes Brad Paisley, Luke Combs, and Pitbull, continuing the tradition of pairing high-octane racing with star-studded entertainment.

The Daytona 500 marks the official kickoff to the NASCAR Cup Series season, and all eyes will be on William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports as he looks to secure back-to-back Daytona 500 victories.

Adding even more excitement to the 2026 field, seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has officially locked in his spot in the race under the Open Exemption Provisional rule. Johnson will pilot the Legacy Motor Club No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE, sponsored by Carvana, marking another major storyline for race fans.

Between Lambert’s pre-race performance and a stacked field of drivers, the 2026 Daytona 500 is shaping up to be an unforgettable start to the NASCAR season. 🏁🎶

