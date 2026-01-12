Listen Live
Eric Church IMAX Concert Film Coming To Theaters This February

Published on January 12, 2026

Country music icon Eric Church is bringing his live show to the biggest screens possible. Church has announced the release of his concert film, Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive, which will hit IMAX theaters nationwide for a special two-night run on February 11 and 14.

The film captures Church’s recent performances in Nashville, showcasing his eighth studio album Evangeline vs. The Machine alongside reimagined versions of fan-favorite hits. Known for pushing creative boundaries, Church delivers an expansive, cinematic production that translates his raw, emotional performances into a fully immersive IMAX experience.

Fans can expect more than just a standard concert film. The project features a massive ensemble, including a full backing band, horn section, string players, a choir, and longtime collaborator Joanna Cotten, adding depth and intensity to every song.

In addition to the film, tracks from the official soundtrack will be released ahead of the premiere. Among them is a live version of Church’s hit “Hell Of A View,” giving fans an early taste of the energy captured during the Nashville shows.

With its powerful visuals, layered musical arrangements, and emotional storytelling, Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive offers a rare opportunity for fans to experience Eric Church’s artistry in an entirely new way—loud, larger-than-life, and deeply personal. 🎶🎥

