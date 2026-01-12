Miranda Lambert to Headline Daytona 500 Pre-Race Concert

Source: Instagram/ / lifestyle_with_adela

Get ready for the Daytona 500 2026, one of NASCAR’s most thrilling events–with Miranda Lambert.

Country music superstar Miranda Lambert will light up the track with a pre-race concert at Daytona International Speedway, adding extra excitement to race day. Fans can also witness an incredible flyover by the USAF Thunderbirds, making this event truly unforgettable.

The Daytona 500 takes place on Sunday, February 15th, 2026, at the legendary Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this iconic NASCAR race and concert experience—tickets are on sale now!