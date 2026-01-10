Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

Indiana Stomps Oregon In The Peach Bowl, Heading To CFB National Championship

Indiana University’s football team delivered a commanding performance in the Peach Bowl, routing Oregon 45-14 to secure their spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The Hoosiers, led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and Peach Bowl MVP Fernando Mendoza, showcased their dominance on both sides of the ball, leaving no doubt about their championship aspirations.

From the opening whistle, Indiana set the tone.

The game began with a bang as All-American cornerback D’Angelo Ponds intercepted Oregon quarterback Dante Moore’s first pass and returned it for a touchdown.

This early defensive statement energized the Hoosiers and set the stage for a relentless performance.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the Country 97.1 HANK FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Mendoza, known for his poise and precision, orchestrated a near-flawless offensive display, throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for another.

His connection with wide receiver Elijah Sarratt proved lethal, with Sarratt hauling in two of Mendoza’s touchdown passes.

Indiana’s defense was equally impressive, stifling Oregon’s high-powered offense.

Despite a strong effort from Moore, who rebounded from his early interception to throw a touchdown pass, the Ducks struggled to find consistency.

Indiana’s defensive line applied constant pressure, limiting Oregon’s rushing attack and forcing multiple turnovers.

Running back Roman Hemby added to Indiana’s offensive firepower, rushing for over 100 yards and a touchdown.

The Hoosiers’ balanced attack kept Oregon’s defense on its heels throughout the game.

By halftime, Indiana had built a commanding lead of 35-7, and they never looked back.

This victory marks a historic moment for Indiana football, as the Hoosiers advance to their first-ever National Championship game.

They will face the Miami Hurricanes, setting up a highly anticipated showdown between two powerhouse programs.

RELATED | Mark Cuban Boosts IU Football With Bigger Donation Than Previous Year

For head coach Curt Cignetti and his team, the Peach Bowl victory is a testament to their preparation, resilience, and championship mindset.

As Indiana prepares for the title game, the Hoosiers have solidified their place among college football’s elite, with their sights set on making history once again.

Indiana Stomps Oregon In The Peach Bowl, Heading To CFB National Championship was originally published on 1075thefan.com