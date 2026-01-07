Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

Mason Ramsey Reveals Major Career Changes After Tough Year

Mason Ramsey — best known as the “Walmart Yodeling Kid” who went viral as a child — is opening up about a major turning point in his music career after what he’s calling one of the hardest years of his life.

Now 19, the country singer broke his social media silence with a candid message to fans, revealing that 2025 brought major professional changes behind the scenes — including losing his label, agency, and management.

Mason Ramsey Reflects on a Challenging Year

Ramsey rose to fame at just 11 years old after a video of him yodeling Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues” inside a Walmart spread across the internet. The viral moment quickly launched him into country music stardom, leading to TV appearances, a Grand Ole Opry debut, and a record deal.

But in a recent post, Ramsey shared that the past year forced him to step back and reassess everything.

“Last year was one of the most difficult years of my life,” he wrote. “My label dropped me, my agency left me and I had to part ways with my manager.”

The singer explained that those changes led him to take a much-needed break from social media as he focused on getting his personal and professional life back on track.

A Fresh Start and New Music Ahead

Despite the setbacks, Ramsey made it clear that he’s entering a new chapter — and feeling optimistic about what’s ahead.

“Since then I have brought on a whole new team and have been making music that I have never been more excited about,” he shared. “I can’t wait to share everything I’ve been working on and to get back on the road.”

Fans can expect new music soon, with Ramsey hinting that this next era may be his most authentic yet.

Returning to Social Media and Reconnecting With Fans

Along with his announcement, Ramsey revealed that he plans to be much more active on Instagram moving forward. His account, which has more than 1.5 million followers, has been wiped clean and now features only his recent career update — signaling a clear reset.

Support quickly poured in from fans, many praising his honesty and encouraging him to keep going.