Jelly Roll Opens Up: The Hilarious Kindergarten Tattoo Story

Jelly Roll has never shied away from being honest — whether it’s in his music or in interviews — but one of his most unforgettable stories involves a room full of kindergarteners and a quick, hilarious lie.

The country star recently shared a moment from his past when he visited his daughter Bailee’s kindergarten classroom and had to explain his very noticeable face tattoos to a group of curious kids.

The Question Every Tattooed Parent Dreads

As soon as Jelly Roll walked into the classroom, the kids zeroed in on his face and asked the obvious question:

“Why do you have all that stuff on your face?”

Instead of giving a serious explanation about tattoos, Jelly Roll decided to keep things light — and kid-friendly.

The Tattoo Story That Fooled the Class

Rather than admitting his tattoos were permanent, Jelly Roll told the kids that he draws them on every morning before school visits so they’ll be excited to see him.

When the kids wondered how he managed to make them look the exact same every time, he leaned even further into the story, claiming he used special stickers because he visits the school so often.

The kids bought it completely — and Jelly Roll walked away with a room full of laughter instead of confusion.