Source: Mickey Bernal / Getty Top 5 Country Christmas Songs That Belong on Every Playlist

When it comes to Christmas music, country fans know one thing for sure: country Christmas songs just hit different. They’re warm, nostalgic, and full of heart — the kind of songs that feel right whether you’re decorating the tree, driving home for the holidays, or gathered around with family. If you’re building the ultimate holiday playlist, these are the top 5 country Christmas songs that belong on every playlist, year after year.

1. “Pretty Paper” – Willie Nelson This is one of the most iconic country Christmas songs of all time. Willie Nelson’s gentle, emotional delivery makes “Pretty Paper” feel reflective and heartfelt — a song that captures both the joy and quiet sadness that can come with the holidays. It’s been covered countless times, but Willie’s version remains the gold standard and a must-have every Christmas.

2. 2. “Christmas Cookies” – George Strait Love Music? Get more! Join the Country 97.1 HANK FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Fun, lighthearted, and unmistakably country, “Christmas Cookies” is a holiday classic that never gets old. George Strait’s storytelling and playful lyrics make it a favorite for family gatherings, baking days, and Christmas parties. If you’re putting together a country Christmas playlist, this one is non-negotiable.

3. “Hard Candy Christmas” – Dolly Parton Dolly Parton’s “Hard Candy Christmas” is emotional, honest, and hopeful all at once. It’s the perfect example of why country Christmas songs hit differently — they’re not afraid to acknowledge that the holidays can be complicated. This song has remained a fan favorite for decades and still resonates every single year.

4. “Let It Be Christmas” – Alan Jackson Alan Jackson’s “Let It Be Christmas” focuses on the heart of the holiday season: peace, kindness, and togetherness. Its simple message and traditional country sound make it a staple for slower, more meaningful Christmas moments. It’s the kind of song that feels right late at night or during a quiet drive home.