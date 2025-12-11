Jelly Roll Gets Invite Of A Lifetime

Source: Jason Davis / Getty

Jelly Roll was invited to join the Grand Ole Opry by Craig Morgan, who praised him for making a positive difference in fans’ lives.

Jelly Roll expressed his emotional reaction to the invitation, saying, “I didn’t think [he’d] make it,” and cried tears of joy.

Jelly Roll recalled attending an Opry show to see Craig Morgan perform “Almost Home,” which inspired him and made him want to evoke similar emotions in others.

Jelly Roll fulfilled his dream of performing at the Grand Ole Opry in November 2021 and described the experience as overwhelming, crying in front of strangers.

