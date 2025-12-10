Listen Live
Jennifer Lopez Dating Keith Urban?

Published on December 9, 2025

The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly removed her Ben Affleck tattoo amid rumors of a new romance with Keith Urban.

Lopez had an infinity symbol tattoo dedicated to Ben Affleck, but she has now covered it up with a hummingbird.

Fans noticed the tattoo removal process in July/August of 2025.

Lopez’s gesture of support towards Keith Urban, who recently split from Nicole Kidman, has sparked rumors of a romance between them.
Source: Tag 24

