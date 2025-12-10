Jennifer Lopez Dating Keith Urban?
Jennifer Lopez has reportedly removed her Ben Affleck tattoo amid rumors of a new romance with Keith Urban.
Lopez had an infinity symbol tattoo dedicated to Ben Affleck, but she has now covered it up with a hummingbird.
Fans noticed the tattoo removal process in July/August of 2025.
Lopez’s gesture of support towards Keith Urban, who recently split from Nicole Kidman, has sparked rumors of a romance between them.
Source: Tag 24
Jennifer Lopez Dating Keith Urban? was originally published on mix1079.com
More from Country 97.1 HANK FM