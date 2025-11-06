Listen Live
Brad & Kim Paisley Pledge $50K to Help Nashville Families

Published on November 6, 2025

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Country stars Brad and Kimberly Williams-Paisley are stepping up to support their Nashville-based nonprofit, The Store, by matching donations up to $50,000. The Store, a free grocery store founded by the Paisleys, allows families in need to shop for groceries with dignity—at no cost.

The couple announced the matching campaign after community members asked how they could help amid recent SNAP benefit cuts affecting nearly 700,000 Tennesseans. Donations will go directly toward providing fresh produce, meats, dairy, diapers, and hygiene essentials for families who rely on the food pantry.

The Paisleys’ initiative aims to ensure that The Store can continue meeting increased demand and supporting Nashville-area families facing food insecurity.

