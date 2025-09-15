Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes Call It Quits

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

Country star Kelsea Ballerini and Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes are officially over. After nearly three years together, a rep for Ballerini confirmed the breakup — and fans are stunned.

Sources told TMZ the split happened recently, with one insider saying, “They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried everything to make it work, but ultimately couldn’t. It happens.”

The news comes just days after Stokes gushed over Ballerini on Instagram for her birthday, sharing a sweet photo dump of the couple alongside a heartfelt caption about his love for her and their future together.

The pair first sparked dating rumors in early 2023 and made things red carpet official that April at the CMT Music Awards. Since then, they’ve been fan favorites, often posting flirty TikToks, sharing tour moments, and supporting each other’s big career milestones.

Now, their split marks the end of one of country music and Hollywood’s most buzzed-about love stories.

